Respect, Not Disdain, For the Audience

Like a pioneering time machine, we take a magical trip into darkened movie theaters, to set foot into the unknown, into a new-sprung, fascinating world that will enable us inhabit vicariously another human soul who at first appears so unlike us, and yet at heart is just like us. We are constantly on the lookout for an adventurous break in a fictional actuality that will illuminate our dismal daily routines and grant us exhilarating delight and optimism in life.

We take that magical trip into the darkened movie theaters not to ignore life, not to hide from our dubious, miserable selves, not to ignore our indiscreet nature and boring surroundings, but to scent the zest of life, to expose our inner selves, to utilize our minds in fresh, experimental ways, to flex our spirits, and to add depth to our daylight hours. We spend our hard-earned cash on tickets, ceaselessly expecting films of archetypal power and beauty that will generously offer us such dual pleasure in return.

Then, we begin to comfort ourselves that we have come to watch a film of archetype, mindfulness, and originality. After all, we did not really leave the comfort of our home for a stereotypical film of shortcut formula, or duplication.

Once inside the film, we precariously delve deeply into the lives of the characters to gain new insights, new refinements of values and meanings.

Deeply involved, we eagerly begin to pray for an engaging film of archetypal quality -- the only vehicle that can express our interpretation to an increasingly antagonistic world.

As if by magic, masks fall away, faces become exposed and ultra receptive. We do not resist our emotions as the events unfold. Rather, we open to the film in ways even our close family members can never know, welcoming laughter, tears, passion, terror, rage, love, and hate.

Once outside the theater, if the film we just watched was of archetypal quality, we will voluntarily trigger a global and perpetual chain reaction of publicity and pleasure that will carry it from cinema to cinema, generation to generation. We instinctively do that! For many years, we have craved for a rediscovery of the underlying tenets of Iranian cinema.

Iranian filmmakers have to vastly improve their command of the craft, to force themselves to express an original vision of life, to lift their efforts beyond dodgy festivals and ho-hum conventional methods to create films of distinctive substance, structure, style -- and national pride! In contrast, they persist on making films badly because they are always blinded by ideas they feel compelled to prove, or are driven by emotions they must express. Alas, they are never moved by a desire to reach us -- the audience! We are not only smart, but are smarter than most films -- be it Iranian or foreign. If they still desire to make films in this country, they have to use every bit of craft they have mastered to keep ahead of the sharp perceptions of such a focused and well-informed audience.

No film can be made to work well without an understanding of the instinctive reactions and anticipations of the audience. Iranian filmmakers must make their films in a way that both express their ambitious visions and satisfy the audience's broadening expectations. The audience is a force as determinant in a film's success as any other element. Without the audience, the creative art and industry of cinema is pointless. Hence, there should be great respect, not disdain, for such force.