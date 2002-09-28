Warfarin-Aspirin Mix Best to Prevent Heart Attacks

BOSTON -- A mix of the blood-thinners aspirin and warfarin does more to prevent a second heart attack than aspirin alone, but the treatment carries a greater danger of unwanted bleeding, Reuters quoted Norwegian doctors as saying on Wednesday.

The finding, published in this week's New England Journal of Medicine, is based on a study of 3,630 heart attack survivors treated for about four years.

Twenty percent of the aspirin recipients suffered another heart attack, a stroke or died, compared to 16.7 percent who got warfarin, which is sold under the brand name Coumadin by Dupont Pharmaceuticals, owned by Bristol Myers Squibb.

Among the people who received both drugs, the rate was lowest -- 15 percent.

The difference may not be large, but 450,000 U.S. heart attack patients have already had at least one heart attack before, said Richard Becker of the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester.

Reducing the risk by 29 percent, as seen in the new study, could potentially eliminate about 130,000 of those attacks.

However, "there were approximately four times as many major bleeding episodes in the two groups receiving warfarin than in the group receiving aspirin alone," said the research team, led by Mette Hurlen of Ulleval University Hospital in Oslo, Norway.

The rate of major bleeding was 0.17 percent per year in the group taking aspirin alone, and 0.62 percent for the volunteers taking warfarin.