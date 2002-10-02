Dollar Gains as Impact of Japanese Cabinet Reshuffle Fades

TOKYO -- The dollar gained against the yen in Tokyo Wednesday as the positive impact of a Japanese cabinet reshuffle earlier in the week that placed reform-minded Heizo Takenaka in two major economic posts wore off, dealers said.

The market remained skeptical that the appointment would by itself alter the government's willingness to deal with Japan's problems and, despite positive words from Takenaka, overseas investors would wait to see action, dealers said.

The dollar traded at 122.90 yen at 2:07 P.M. (0507 GMT), compared with 122.60-64 yen in New York and 121.86-90 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

The dollar's advance against the yen came after Tuesday's sharp gains on Wall Street, which only partially fed through to the Tokyo exchange, with the Nikkei-225 index marking the intraday high of 9,293.86 points in the morning session, before falling to 9,144.99, down 17.27 points by 1:46 P.M.

"The market was surprised by the news from the Japanese government but (the reaction) was overdone.

Takenaka's an ordinary guy," said Hidehiko Inamura, a foreign exchange dealer at Citibank.

"The foreign market players, especially the New York guys, don't believe the Japanese officials," Inamura said.

"They don't understand anything, Finance Minister Masajuro Shiokawa says, there are no talks between the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan, and Takenaka doesn't have support in the Liberal Democratic Party," he said.

The dollar firmed against the euro after the sharp gains on Wall Street, as well as weak European data, though the euro benefited against other currencies as technical downside pressure eased.

The euro bought 0.9823 dollars around 2:07 P.M., compared with 0.9839-43 dollars in New York and 0.9887-89 dollars in Tokyo late Tuesday.

"Up until the end of September, there was a huge amount of euro-sell orders. Over the month-end they are significantly reduced ... so the technical side may be lighter," Inamura said. "If the U.S. market doesn't continue its strong gains, we will see upside (for the euro) in the next few months."

A dealers in Singapore said the market was waiting for economic data from the euro zone such as retail sales in Germany and unemployment figures in the area before considering further moves.

Against the yen, the euro was quoted at 120.73 around 2:07 P.M., compared with 120.49 yen in New York and 120.55 in Tokyo Tuesday afternoon, AFP reported.