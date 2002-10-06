Iran's Attempts in Promulgating Peace Appreciated

TEHRAN -- Director-General of the Russian news agency ITAR-TASS, Vitaly Ignatenko, here on Sunday highlighted Iran's efforts in promoting and fostering peace across the world, and termed Tehran's idea of holding the upcoming International Forum for News Agencies-Coalition for Peace as an important step in this regard.

"The conference is completely in line with the Russian government's foreign policy which is based on settling all crises and tensions through political means," said Ignatenko, speaking to an IRNA reporter.

"Russian journalists are expected to support the idea of promoting peace during the conference in Tehran," he went on to say.

The official noted that the coalition for peace urged by Iran has global dimensions and should aim to have worldwide acceptance.

The ITAR-TASS director-general said that journalists, including himself, should not fuel the fire of rift and spread war-mongering policies to countries, nations and religions.

Due to incorrect propaganda, certain governments have branded particular nations and religions as terrorists, while the truth is that terrorism does not relate to a particular nation, he opined.

Ignatenko further pointed to the important role of news agencies and the global news media in promulgating peace and tranquility in the world.

He added that the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and ITAR-TASS, as two important news agencies in the region, have adopted constructive measures toward broadening mutual, regional and international relations.

The official also praised the efforts by IRNA, as head of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), to encourage nations to promote peace, and noted that ITAR-TASS is trying its best to maintain the high standard of news reporting of OANA.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agency was founded in 1961 to promote cooperation in professional matters and to undertake mutual exchange of news, and features among news agencies of Asia and the Pacific via the Asia-Pacific news network.

The International Forum for News Agencies-Coalition for Peace, sponsored by the Islamic Republic News Agency, is to be held in Tehran on October 15-16.