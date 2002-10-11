Speaker: Palestinian Issue Settled Only Through Formation of Palestinian Government

TEHRAN -- Iranian Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi said here Friday the crisis in Palestine would be settled only through establishment of a Palestinian government.

Talking to IRNA reporter during the anti-U.S. march in Tehran yesterday, Karrubi said Iranians have slapped the global arrogance in the mouth by massively participating in this anti-American rally.

The United States is after imposing its domination over the Mideast region with recognizing Bait-ul-Moqaddas as the capital of he Israeli regime.

Bait-ul-Moqaddas is the first Qibla of Muslims and the revolutionary Muslim generation would not remain silent on the issue, the speaker added.

Karrubi said the United States was behind recent bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, in which 14 Palestinians were killed and near 100 others injured in an Israeli missile attack.

The Palestinians were killed Monday after dozens of Israeli tanks backed by helicopters invaded the Gaza Strip, hampering efforts by EU Foreign Policy Chief Javier Solana to ease the two-year conflict in meetings with leaders from both sides.

Bloody Israeli forays have increased in the Gaza Strip, stronghold of the Islamic Hamas movement, since Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon secured almost total control of the West Bank, invaded in June after a spate of suicide bombings.

Israeli tanks stormed into Khan Yunis with their cannons and machine-gun blazing while accompanying helicopter gunships fired missiles and machine-guns.

Karrubi further said he Israeli regime and the United States are ignominiously continuing hatching conspiracies to unleash war on the Arab and Muslim nations.

The U.S. government's recognition of Bait-ul-Moqaddas as the capital of Israel is a green light to the Zionists to go ahead with the massive massacres of innocent Palestinians in the occupied lands, he noted.

The U.S. Congress last Monday called on Bush in a bill to recognize Al-Qods as Israel's capital and that the American Embassy in Tel Aviv be shifted to Jerusalem (Bait-ul-Moqaddas).

Bush signed the bill into law, although holding reservations that it would "imperishably interfere with the president's constitutional authority to conduct the nation's foreign affairs".

Israel occupied Al-Qods in 1967 and has ever since been trying to obliterate its Arab-Islamic identity. Al-Qqsa Mosque in Al-Qods is considered the third holiest shrine in Islam.