Iranian Envoy, Pakistani Politicians Discuss Iran-Pak Relations

ISLAMABAD -- Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Serajjodin Mousavi held discussions on Tehran-Islamabad relations with senior leaders of different political parties here.

During his meetings with the parties' officials, the two sides emphasized the need to enhance their countries' bilateral relations in all fields, IRNA reported.

Mousavi has met the President of Jama'at-e Islami and Senior Vice-Chairman of Mutahida Majlis-e Amal, Qazi Hussain Ahmed, at his residence and discussed with him matters of common interest.

Both also exchanged views on last week's general election in Pakistan.

In the meeting, the ambassador congratulated Qazi on the success of the Mutahida Majlis-e Amal and expressed the hope that the new government would strive for further progress and prosperity for the Pakistani people for which the election was called.

Thanking the ambassador for his observations, Qazi remarked that there was room for closer relations between Pakistan and Iran, and stressed need for expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The MMA, a joint platform of six Islamist parties, bagged 45 seats of the National Assembly (Lower House) of Parliament and also emerged as the leading entity in NWFP and Baluchestan Provinces.

It is for the first time that Pakistan's mainstream religious parties combed together their strength to win an unprecedented number of seats at the national and provincial levels.

Meanwhile, the ambassador also met with senior politician and parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim league (Qaed-e A'zam), Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, and congratulated the latter on the success of his party.

"The government and people of Iran want further progress and prosperity in Pakistan and pray for a brighter future for the Pakistani nation," the ambassador said in felicitation.

Reciprocating the ambassador's remarks, C. Shujat Hussain made mention of their countries' common bonds of religion, history and culture.

"The existing relations between the two brotherly countries will get a boost after the new government is formed," the politician predicted.

He told the ambassador that a main item of the platform of the PML was to forge closer relations with Muslim nations, particularly Iran.

Seyed Serajjodin Mousavi was optimistic the different political parties would soon be able to develop a consensus and form a new government.

The ambassador was scheduled to call on the Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Makhdoom Amin Fahim, and the head of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Raja Mohammad Zafarul Haq, later in the day.

In the elections, PML (Q) grabbed 77, PPPP 63, and MMA 45 seats of the National Assembly out of the total of 272 seats.