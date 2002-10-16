Christians, Muslims Urged to Oppose "Globalization of Fear"

GENEVA -- A meeting of Christian and Muslim religious leaders, senior officials and intellectuals opened here on Wednesday with an appeal for all religions to oppose "the globalization of suspicion and fear".

The appeal was made by Tarek Mitri, a member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Lebanon and the organizer of the three-day meeting here at the World Council of Churches (WCC).

The meeting brings together about 40 senior religious figures, including the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), Abdelouahed Belkeziz, and Iran's Vice-President Sayed Mohamed Ali Abtahi, who is also head of an institute for inter-religious dialogue.

The Vatican is represented by its Head of Inter-Religious Dialogue, Michael Fitzgerald, while Konrad Raiser, the secretary general of the WCC, the umbrella organization for Christian and Orthodox religions, is also taking part, AFP reported.

"We need to seriously oppose the globalization of suspicion and fear, we need to resist that, we need to oppose that and we need to do that together," Mitri told reporters.

"The right for Muslims and Christians to be equal citizens is an issue everywhere, not just in Indonesia and Nigeria, it is an issue in the United States, in the United Kingdom," he added.

Mitri insisted there was a need to move ahead from vague attempts at dialogue between the religions in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

"Now we realize this is not enough and it can even be ambiguous.

We want not only that but to develop a common plan for joint action," he said.

"The situation is very critical. A war is being prepared against Iraq, the occupation in Palestine continues unabated, we have not yet debated those utterly ignorant and intolerant statements that some American evangelist made about Islam," he added.

U.S. conservative Baptist Minister Jerry Falwell caused an uproar this month when he called the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) a terrorist although he later apologized for the remarks.

There were also warnings about the global impact of local conflicts involving Christians and Muslims in Africa, Asia, the Balkans or the Middle East.

"We know that on both sides there are people who are actively engaged in turning up temperature, and misusing scripture to do so," Jorgen Nielsen, an expert on religious minorities at the Council of Europe, said.

Referring to the recent bombing in Bali, he added: "Something that happens in Indonesia is mobilized as a weapon in a local conflict on the other side of the world".

Nielsen insisted that new mechanisms had to be developed to stop religion from being used as a tool of conflict, and instead to ensure faith was employed as a means of reconciliation.

"We are coming out of the phase of innocence into the phase of realism," he noted.