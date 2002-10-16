Italy Highlights Iran's Role in Afghanistan Reconstruction

ROME -- Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms Margharita Boniver in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Italy, Bahram Qasemi here Tuesday lauded Iran's important role in establishing peace and tranquillity in Afghanistan, IRNA reported.

She also called for closer bilateral cooperation in the war-torn country.

Boniver, who is slated to visit Iran in the near future, said that it is important for European countries to witness peace and tranquillity in Afghanistan.

Boniver also said she is looking forward to discuss Afghanistan reconstruction campaign with Iranian officials. Qasemi, for his part, said that reconstruction of Afghanistan is the best way to ensure peace and tranquility in the country, adding "Tehran is ready to cooperate with Italy in the matter."

The two officials also discussed regional developments and ways of expanding cooperation between Tehran and Rome.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Italian Senate Lamberto Dini last week highlighted Iran's role in regional developments, and called for the expansion of Tehran-Rome ties in all areas.

Dini, who was speaking at a meeting in Rome with Qasemi, said Italy's cooperation with the Islamic Republic, as a key regional country, can help defuse tension in the Middle East.

He lashed out at US unilateral policy on Iraq, and said any solution to the Iraqi crisis and other regional dilemmas must be devised without any need for violence, and should be implemented through the UN.

Dini further criticized the European Union for failing to play an efficient role in easing the Middle East tensions.

The former Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs further extended an invitation to Vice Speaker of the Iranian Majlis (Parliament) Mohammadreza Khatami to visit Italy.

Qasemi, for his part, underscored the need that the crisis of Iraq be solved through UN approaches, and peaceful means.