Official: 68 Dam Construction Projects Underway Nationwide

BANDAR ABBAS, Hormuzgan Prov. -- Deputy Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian announced here Wednesday that 68 dam construction projects are being implemented in Iran.

Ardakanian said the projects require 10,400 billion rials annually to be implemented, IRNA reported. He said, "Iran, North Africa and Far East regions will be among the countries facing severe water shortage in the next 20 years."

He said that in the coming years, water shortage in any one of the countries in the region would drag the crisis on to neighboring states as well.