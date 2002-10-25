UN Security Council Set to Discuss Iraq

UNITED NATIONS -- UN Security Council members prepared to discuss a U.S. draft resolution to disarm Iraq amid heavy pressure from Washington and condemnation from Baghdad.

A full day of discussions is expected Friday, with all 15 council members scheduled to meet for a second round of informal consultations on the U.S. draft.

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell said he hoped to see the council by early November adopt a tough new resolution demanding Iraq disarm or face harsh consequences, AFP reported.

"I'm hopeful that in the not-too-distant future, the next days, a week or two, the United Nations will act in a powerful way and let Iraq know that it must obey or suffer consequences for continued disobedience," Powell said Thursday on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, where he lobbied foreign ministers to support the U.S. bid.

Washington is looking for support among the council's 10 elected members, since, while the five permanent members are the only ones with the power to veto the draft, a resolution still needs nine votes to pass.

Only Britain unreservedly backed the U.S. text in Wednesday's three-hour preliminary consultations, diplomats said.

The 10 non-permanent council members were brought into the negotiating process Wednesday, when U.S. Ambassador John Negroponte circulated a text he had previously shared with the four other permanent members.

That text was reviled in Baghdad as a "humiliation" for the United Nations, and a declaration of war against both the world body and Baghdad.

"The revised U.S. draft, which is worse (than the initial one), is a humiliation for the United Nations and the international community," Iraqi Foreign Minister Maji Sabri told Qatar's Al-Jazeera television channel.

"The draft is a declaration of war against the United Nations, and not only against Iraq. Its goal consists not only of attacking Iraq but also harming the prestige of the United Nations," Sabri said. Iraq has taken "all necessary steps to welcome teams of inspectors," Sabri said, expressing hope that the Security Council "will not adopt measures that will block the missions of these teams." He said the measures proposed posed "impossible questions."

France quickly sided with Russia in calling for a toned-down version of the text Thursday.

A permanent member of the Security Council along with the U.S., Britain, Russia and China, France wants more clarification of the text, Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin said, while noting that progress was nonetheless being made.

"We feel the need for certain things to be clarified," the minister told reporters at a European Union summit in Brussels. "There is still work to do in New York, and we need to do that before we can truly agree on a resolution."

France went on to distribute a text with extensive rewording of the draft to other members of the UN Security Council, ahead of what is likely to be a full day of negotiations Friday.

Diplomats said the French document was not presented as an alternative to a draft circulated to council members Wednesday by U.S. Ambassador John Negroponte.

But it did contain major redrafting, omitted one paragraph from the U.S. text and altered the order of some others to give them a different emphasis.

The most significant change suggested by France was to drop language saying Iraq is "in material breach" of its obligations under Council Resolution 687, defining the terms of the cease-fire which ended the 1990-1991 Persian Gulf War.

Several diplomats in New York said that no one expects the new U.S. draft to be vetoed. Four meetings have already taken place between the five permanent members, plus a first round of informal consultations of the whole council.

But the United States, keen to see the United Nations adopt the tough new resolution on sending weapons inspectors back to Baghdad, courted other council members hoping to maximize support for its draft.

Washington hopes to improve on the amount of support the U.S. got with resolution 1284 -- a mammoth resolution on Iraq adopted in December 1999 with 11 votes in favor and four abstentions.

That resolution set up the new arms inspectorate and radically overhauled the sanctions imposed on Iraq after it invaded Kuwait in August 1990.

China, France and Russia, persuaded not to veto 1284 at the time, abstained in a demonstration of the council's division on the issue. As a result, the sanctions regime crumbled while Iraq refused -- until last month -- to let inspectors into the country.

Washington's determination to get a new text on weapons inspections approved has also met with resistance.

One diplomat in New York said Thursday the Russians looked likely to abstain.

"The French were more consensus-seeking, while the Chinese were couched in a way that could mean abstention and could mean a vote in favor," he added of progress on the issue Thursday.

The United Nations has rearranged its schedule to accommodate the Iraq debate, shuffling a private meeting with the President of the International Yugoslav Warcrimes Tribunal, Judge Claude Jorda, so that chief UN weapons inspector for Iraq, Hans Blix, can brief the council on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bosnia-Hercegovina revealed violations by three high-ranking officials of the UN arms embargo on Iraq Thursday, as Prime Minister Mladen Ivanic sacked the three over the sale of spare parts for Iraqi fighter jets.

Head of the Bosnian Serb military factory Orao (Eagle) Milan Prica, air force chief Colonel Miljan Vlacic, and the head of government's weapons trade office Spasoje Orasanin were all fired, officials said.

Orao sold the parts to Iraq through a Yugoslav state-run company, shifting attention in the ensuing probe to Belgrade, Bosnian Serb authorities said earlier in the day.