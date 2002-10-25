Van Nistelrooy and Butt Still Missing for United

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United will have to continue their Premier League title bid against Aston Villa today without injured Ruud van Nistelrooy and Nicky Butt.

The Dutch striker has been plagued with a hamstring problem this season, while midfielder Butt has yet to recover from an ankle injury picked up on England duty 10 days ago.

But Manager Alex Ferguson has confirmed defender Rio Ferdinand will return for the first time since his knee operation. "Ruud will start training on Monday on the football side and hopefully will be fit for next week," he told reporters on Friday. "Nicky Butt, we are still unsure about at the moment."

Van Nistelrooy's continuing absence is proving a concern with just Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and goal-shy Diego Forlan available as striking options. "These things happen, but the way we are handling it is the right way," Ferguson said. "We need to get it sorted out properly so when he gets back, he stays back."

Ferguson refused to comment on newspaper reports that he is keen to sign Paolo di Canio from West Ham during the transfer window in January.

But he revealed he is finding it hard to find a new striker to bolster his attack, Reuters reported. "When you assess who you can get, the options are very few," he added. "The kind of players that we want have been playing in European football and that is no use to us."

Ferguson has also pleaded with Aston Villa fans to end their calls for the head of Manager Fraham Taylor, Reuters reported. "Graham Taylor has the experience that will help Aston Villa," he added. "It's easy to look at the league at this time and cast your verdict. I think you have to be more patient than that."