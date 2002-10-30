Respecting Women's Rights

Discussions on women's rights always consist of phrases such as the rights of men and women and the rights of women in society. Sometimes men are reluctant to accept these wordings. We should give people equal rights for equal responsibilities.

In order to stabilize the community we have to start from rights in families. For instance, if women are calling for equal rights with men in regard to divorce and custody of children, we have to look impartially at their demands and take them into consideration.

The idea that women's participation in different areas diminishes men's authority is narrow-minded.

In fact, the power that is gained by oppressing women should not be considered to be authority.

Communities that act in this manner lose a major part of their active and creative force and are unaware of what they have lost. Families in which women are respected are more stable.

Who benefits from the absence of women in various areas? In fact, women are the first victims of discrimination which is imposed on the community.

If women are hindered based on some beliefs, the number of individuals participating in work and decision making is cut in half. In this case, confrontation with women becomes easier for the dominant half.

Consultation should be used to make important decisions in the community. We have to use logic.

Discussions on women's rights and other important issues can help solve many social problems and also motivate people. Logical reasoning makes people aware of the potential impact of their actions.

In this way, things which are not in the best interests of society can be easily identified.

This approach is an effective way to realize the goals of social development.