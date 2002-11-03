Czech Coalition Loses Majority in Senate After Polls

PRAGUE -- The Czech Republic's ruling coalition was seeking support from independents on Sunday after losing its majority in the Senate, following elections to replace a third of the Upper Chamber of Parliament's 81 members.

The electoral defeat, announced by the official statistics office late Saturday, is a serious blow to the government since it changes the balance of power in the Legislature ahead of a critical vote to replace President Vaclev Havel next year.

The three center-left parties hold only a wafer-thin majority of 101 out of 200 seats in the Lower Chamber of deputies.

In the new-look Senate the three coalition partners now hold just 34 of the 81 seats, AFP reported.

Prime Minister Vladimir Spidla's social democrats and the two smaller parties in the ruling coalition won only nine of 26 seats up for grabs in the second round of Senate elections held Friday and Saturday.

The main opposition force, former prime minister Vaclav Klaus's civic democrats (ODS) won nine seats at the weekend, a gain of four which also takes its total in the Senate to 26.

The social democrats, who had controlled 11 of the seats being voted for, only retained seven.

Their allies in the Freedom Union picked up one seat but the third coalition partner, the Christian democrats, lost all but one of the six Senate seats they were defending.

The results present a serious obstacle to the coalition's plan to increase taxes following severe flooding in mid-August which lightened government coffers.

Vladimir Zelezny, the charismatic owner of private television channel TV NOVA, who won a seat in the first round vote, is one of 13 independents in the revamped Senate, following several unexpected electoral triumphs over the weekend. It is to these members that the government will now turn in search of support.

"I am confident that we can forge an adequate majority along with the independents," Spidla said late Saturday after the results were announced.

"We will make them offer to join our grouping," he said, immediately going on the charm offensive by refering to the independents as "our political partners".

Political analyst Zdenek Zboril took up the theme: "The coalition can expect to receive the necessary support from the independents," he said.

Only Zelezny could be considered close to the more liberal policies of the ODS, with the other independents more natural partners for the coalition parties.

Eurosceptic Klaus has already announced that he will give up the party leadership at its December Congress.

The Senate's Constitution gives it only limited powers. But it does give it an important role in the election of the country's president, with a successful candidate requiring majority approval from both chambers of Parliament.

Havel's second and last term ends in February.