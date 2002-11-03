Average Age of Addiction Has Dropped in Iran: Mazitelli

TEHRAN -- Dr. Antonio Mazitelli, the representative of the United Nations Drugs Control Program (UNDCP) in Iran said in Kermanshah that due to the tendency of youth to heroine and stronger drugs, the average age of addiction has dropped in Iran and other parts of the world.

He added that 12 million people are living in Tehran and everyone of them are on their own in their struggle against this ominous phenomenon, while noting that other countries in the world struggle against drugs, too.

There were mechanisms in the past that regulated the social life, however these means have fainted, nowadays, due to our urbanized existence.

He pointed that the commitment and experience of Iranians in their battle against drugs is rare and laudable.

We have learned from experience that the countries which have managed to maintain their own culture, have had less difficulties in regard to drug addiction.

Elsewhere in his speech, he referred to commissioning of triangular clinics in Kermanshah prisons as an exclusive project.

Triangular prisons are centers in which the AIDS patients are taught the ways to confront and control their illness.

Alluding to 70,000 acres under cultivation of opium poppy in Afghanistan, he predicted that 3,000 to 3,700 tons of opium will be harvested from these lands, which is quite threatening for the world.

One kilo of opium was $40 in 1999 in Afghanistan, however it is $400 a kilo, now.

Mazitelli noted that with due regard to the studies conducted, the number of smugglers detained in the world, has increased by 52% this year, compared to last year.

He pointed that the price of opium in Tehran is a lot more than its international price, with a kilo of opium worth $1600 and a gram of heroine worth one to two USD.

The Conference for Prevention & Caring for AIDS, is held in Azadegan Hotel in Kermanshah with the participation of experts in hygiene and treatment, the officials in charge of struggles against illicit drugs and the officials of Iran's prisons.