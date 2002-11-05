Grounds Prepared for Return of Afghan Refuees

TEHRAN -- With the collapse of the terrorist Taliban regime, grounds have been prepared for the return of the Afghan refugees to Afghanistan, Enayatollah Nazari, Minister for Return of Afghan Refugees said and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for 23 years hosting of the Afghans.

The minister made the remark at a press conference held at the end of a Tripartite Meeting of Iran, Afghanistan and UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Kabul, IRNA reported.

Referring to the Tripartite Geneva Agreement signed between Iran, Afghanistan and UNHCR, he added on Tuesday, the international community must increase its assistance to Afghanistan in the fields of education, health, road building, employment and mine cleansing to prepare the grounds for the return of the refugees.

He also called on the UNHCR and the international community to develop the Afghan rural areas in order to prevent the concentration of Afghan returnees in the rural areas upon their return home.

On the question why the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is more than those from Iran, he said, the services rendered to the Afghan refugees in Iran have been more than those in Afghanistan, adding inhospitable climatic condition has been another factor.

The maintenance of peace and meeting the demands of the people are among the factors that will encourage the refugees to return home, he said, adding, peace is maintained but meeting of the demands entails the materialization of the promises the international community has made.

The Director General of the Bureau of the Alien Foreigners and Alien Affairs of Iran's Interior Ministry, Ahmad Hosseini, rejected any forceful expulsion of the Afghan refugees from Iran, adding, the return of the refugees from Iran will remain voluntary.

More than two million Afghan refugees still live in Iran, he said, adding they will return to Afghanistan in 2003-204 according to the Tripartite Treaty.

More than 200,000 Afghan students are studying in Iranian schools and more than 2,000 in universities, he said and hoped that they would return to their country with a good memory.

There are differences between the refugees and those who have entered Iran illegally, he said, adding, the illegal refugees will be surrendered to the police.

About 2,330 legal refugees used to live in Iran, 330,000 of them have returned to Afghanistan during the past seven months, he said. There are about 200,000 illegal refugees in Iran, he added.

The annual expenditure allocated by the government for each refugee in 650 dollars in Iran, he added.

The head of the UNHCR in Afghanistan said that the outcome of the meeting was positive, stressing on the voluntary return of the refugees to Afghanistan.

The commission has thus far paid up to 40,000 residential units for the refugees and has allotted 35 million dollars for transportation.