Proceeds From Siri Oil Fields A and E Reach $3 Billion

TEHRAN -- Some 120 million barrels of oil worth three billion dollars have been sold since oil production started at Siri fields A and E, reported IRNA.

Announcing this, the Managing Director of Iran's Continental Shelf Oil Co. (ICSOC), Abolqassem Hassani, told here on Wednesday that oil production at fields A and E started in the second half of 1998.

"By mid-summer of the current year, over $820 million out of the investments made by the French TotalFinaElf in the two oil fields were reimbursed," he added.

Concerning the disagreement between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the French TotalFinaElf about the amount spent on the development of the two oil fields, he said that the issue was investigated by a Canadian co. and a report was submitted to NIOC.

According to him, the report is currently being examined by Iran Engineering and Oil Development Co., while experts from ICSOC might be called upon to give their views on the issue if required. Elaborating on the reason for the current daily oil production at the two fields being 90,000 barrels rather than the predicted 100,000, he said, "The drop of oil production at Alvand oil field from 20,000 barrels/day to 10,000 was predicted by ICSOC experts."

He stated the main reason for such a drop as the low potential of the transfer of crude oil and the hard rock core of the reserve.

"Siri oil fields A and E have been administered by the employees of ICSOC for the past three years and a great number of them have gone through domestic and foreign in-service training," he added.

Pointing to the 40 various overseas training courses, he said that according to the contracts signed mutually, the related training expenses are to be provided by TotalFinaElf.

He added that investment in manpower is the optimum type. Hassani said, "Since two oil wells were drilled at Doroud oil field three months ago, production has ranged between 12,000 to 14,000 barrels/day."

According to the contract signed on the development of Doroud oil field with the French TotalFinaElf and the Italian ENI, an extra 80,000 barrels of oil/day is due to be produced in the field.

"Some 240,000 barrels of water and 120 million cubic feet of natural gas are to be fed to Doroud oil field to produce 800 million extra barrels of oil," he added.

"The final production at Doroud oil field over the first half of the next Iranian year (starting March 21) is due to increase to 220,000 barrels/day.

thr 074 iran-oil /eco/ proceeds from siri oil fields a and e reach dlrs 3bn tehran, nov 6, irna -- some 120 million barrels of oil worth dlrs three billion have been sold since oil production started at siri fields a and e.

announcing this, the managing director of iran's continental shelf oil co., abolqasem hassani, told here on wednesday that oil production at fields a and e started in the second half of 1998.

"by mid summer of the current year, over dlrs 820 million out of the investments made by the french totalfinaelf in the two oil fields were reimbursed," he added.

concerning the disagreement between the national iranian oil company (nioc) and the french totalfinaelf about the amount spent on the development of the two oil fields, he said that the issue was investigated by a canadian co. and a report was submitted to nioc.

according to him, the report is currently being examined by iran engineering and oil development co., while experts from iran continental shelf oil co. might be called upon to give their views on the issue if required. elaborating on the reason for the current daily oil production being at the two fields being 90,000 barrels rather than the predicted 100,000, he said, "the drop of oil production at alvand oil field from 20,000 barrels/day to 10,000 was predicted by iran continental shelf oil co.'s experts."

he stated the main reason for such a drop as the low potential of the transfer of crude oil and the hard rock core of the reserve.

"siri oil fields a and e have been administered by the employees of iran continental shelf oil co. for the past three years and a great number of them have gone through domestic and foreign in-service training," he added.

pointing to the 40 various overseas training courses, he said that according to the contracts signed mutually, the related training expenses are to be provided by totalfinaelf.

he added that investment in manpower is the optimum type. hassani said, "since two oil wells were drilled at doroud oil field three months ago, production has ranged between 12,000 to 14,000 barrels/day."

according to the contract signed on the development of doroud oil field with the french totalfinaelf and the italian eni, an extra 80,000 barrels of oil/day is due to be produced in the field.

"some 240,000 barrels of water and 120 million cu.feet of natural gas are to be fed to doroud oil field to produce 800 million extra barrels of oil," he added.