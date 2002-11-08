Human Error, Bad Weather, Main Causes of MPs Car Accident

TEHRAN -- Officials said on Friday the human error and ad weather were the main causes of the car accident that claimed the lives of two MPs recently in northern Iran.

Speaking in a session attended by the minister of roads and transportation and his deputies as well as the members of the Majlis Presiding Board and police officials, MP Mohammadreza Tabesh said road was also slippery and this had worsened the situation.

MP from Tehran Alireza Nouri and MP from Khash, Sistan-Baluchestan, Mas'oud Hashemzehi were killed in a car accident on the Chalous Road recently.

MP from Chalous and Nowshahr Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey was also injured. He was rushed to hospital and is now receiving medical care.

Qassem Maleki, the driver of the car, which veered off the road and fell deep into the Alijan Valley near Chalous, was also killed.

The MPs were due to hold talks with the health officials of the northern cities of Chalous and Nowshahr on the health situation of the cities.

Iran has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world, with an average of 200,000 reported annually in which 15,000 people are killed and 87,000 injured.

Transportation experts blame most of the accidents on dilapidated vehicles and reckless driving.