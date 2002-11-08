Muslim Nations Urge UN to Check Anti-Islamic Sentiments

TEHRAN -- A delegation from the troika of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), in a meeting with UN Secretary General Kofi Annan in New York on Thursday, called for the UN to make serious efforts to check the spread of anti-Islamic sentiments worldwide.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that the delegation had warned Annan about the danger of anti-Islamic sentiments in the international arena and its impact on Muslim nations.

The representatives also submitted a note to Annan in that connection.

Annan, for his part, highlighted the UN's readiness to address the issue of anti-Islamic sentiments and underscored the contribution of dialogue to promoting understanding and coexistence and also to solving international disputes.

He described dialogue among civilizations as an efficient strategy to tackle the world's problems and stressed that such dialogue should continue.