Philippines Arroyo Meets U.S. Anti-Terror Boss

MANILA -- The U.S. State Department coordinator for counterterrorism Francis Taylor called on Philippines President Gloria Arroyo here Friday to assess joint efforts against terror.

"I come here to support the tremendous effort of the government of the Philippines to work together against terrorism and, more specifically, from a regional perspective," a government statement quoted Taylor as saying after their meeting at Malacanang Palace.

Taylor gave Arroyo an update on his Asian tour, which focused on regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the statement said, AFP reported.

It said Arroyo proposed to the U.S. State Department official that the Philippines and the United States hold a joint training exercise for their police forces, as both allies are doing for their armies.

U.S. special forces troops spent six months in the southern Philippines earlier this year to train Filipino troops going after the Abu Sayyaf guerrilla group, linked by both governments to the Al-Qaeda terror network of Osama bin Laden.

Arroyo and Taylor discussed the status of a proposed antiterrorism bill in the Philippines and the planned amendments to Manila's anti-money laundering law, which is considered a potential weapon in tracking down the funds of terrorists, the palace said.

Arroyo also brought up the issue of Filipino airport screeners who stood to lose their jobs under a new U.S. law which stipulates all airport security screeners in the United States be U.S. citizens.

"They will be losing their jobs next week," Arroyo told Taylor.

Taylor, a former general, assured her that he will see what he can do on the matter, the palace said.

Taylor, with the rank of ambassador-at-large, is in the Philippines to attend an international conference on terrorism.

Taylor defended the recent U.S. travel advisory warning Americans to be cautious of possible attacks in certain areas of the Philippines.

Officials say the warning has cast the country in a negative light despite the Philippines being one of the staunchest supporters of the U.S.-led war against terror.

"We've not discouraged Americans from visiting the Philippines," he said, but added, "We want them to be aware of (possible threats) and we want them to make the decision to come with the full knowledge of the threat.

"Don't take the threat warnings to mean that the American government is discouraging Americans from coming," Taylor said.