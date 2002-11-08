Brussels Denies Turkish Membership Would Spell "End" of EU

BRUSSELS -- Brussels said Thursday Turkish membership of the European Union would not spell the end of the grouping, as claimed by the Frenchman chairing the convention on Europe's future.

"I don't have any intention of getting into a ping-pong match with Mr. Giscard d'Estaing," a spokesman for the EU's Executive European Commission, Jean-Christophe Filori, told reporters. But asked whether Turkey's entry into the EU would mean its end, Filori said: "The answer is no." Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the chairman of the convention mapping a strategic vision for the EU, said in a newspaper interview Friday that Turkish membership would mean "the end of the European Union."

Turkey was not a European country, the former French president told **Le Monde**, adding that the 15-nation bloc should, instead, offer Ankara a partnership and cooperation pact, AFP reported.

The AKP, a new party which has forsworn its Islamist background for a more center-right agenda, is set to form a new Turkish government after winning a crushing victory in elections Sunday.

AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to embark on a tour of EU countries ahead of a December EU summit in Copenhagen, which Turkey is hoping will give a date for accession talks to start.

The Copenhagen summit will formally invite 10 Eastern European and Mediterranean countries -- including the divided island of Cyprus -- to join the EU in 2004.

Filori stressed that Turkey remains a candidate to join the EU and hailed recent reforms -- such as abolition of the death penalty and rights for Kurds -- as proof of progress toward Western standards.

"This strategy ... has been a good one," he said. "Turkey has made much more progress in the last year in the areas of human rights and democracy than in the previous 50 years."