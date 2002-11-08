Brussels Denies Turkish Membership Would Spell "End" of EU
"I don't have any intention of getting into a ping-pong match with Mr. Giscard d'Estaing," a spokesman for the EU's Executive European Commission, Jean-Christophe Filori, told reporters. But asked whether Turkey's entry into the EU would mean its end, Filori said: "The answer is no." Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the chairman of the convention mapping a strategic vision for the EU, said in a newspaper interview Friday that Turkish membership would mean "the end of the European Union."
Turkey was not a European country, the former French president told **Le Monde**, adding that the 15-nation bloc should, instead, offer Ankara a partnership and cooperation pact, AFP reported.
The AKP, a new party which has forsworn its Islamist background for a more center-right agenda, is set to form a new Turkish government after winning a crushing victory in elections Sunday.
AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to embark on a tour of EU countries ahead of a December EU summit in Copenhagen, which Turkey is hoping will give a date for accession talks to start.
The Copenhagen summit will formally invite 10 Eastern European and Mediterranean countries -- including the divided island of Cyprus -- to join the EU in 2004.
Filori stressed that Turkey remains a candidate to join the EU and hailed recent reforms -- such as abolition of the death penalty and rights for Kurds -- as proof of progress toward Western standards.
"This strategy ... has been a good one," he said. "Turkey has made much more progress in the last year in the areas of human rights and democracy than in the previous 50 years."