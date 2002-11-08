Addicts and Drug Smugglers, 50% of Prisoners

TEHRAN --"Fifty percent of the country's prisoners are addicts and drug smugglers," Prison Organization health official Dr. Parviz Afshar said here on Thursday. He added, "To prevent and reduce addiction, drug smuggling, and AIDS, 10 special clinics is to be established in the country by the end of this year." According to Dr. Afshar, "Forty-four clinics are to be established in the country by the end of the Third Five-Year Development Plan."

Dr. Afshar noted that at least 500 million rials must be allocated to establish the clinics and recruit personnel.

He concluded by calling for the reduction or even eradication of social problems, for the allocation of more funds for this issue of concern, and for the provision of rehabilitation facilities for addicts who are in prison.