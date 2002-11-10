Agriculture Commission Opens Debate on Rotten Meat

Agriculture Commission met to discuss the rotten meat controversy in a session attended by the ministers of agriculture jihad, commerce, finance, health and interior.

The Health Ministry recently reported that several hundred tons of rotting frozen meat have been clandestinely imported into Iran from remote southern ports, and have been distributed in at least 10 out of Iran's 28 provinces.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a directive has called on the judiciary to follow the case seriously, and has authorized the judge in the case to declare death penalty for the culprits.