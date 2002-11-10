Majlis Approves Bill on Presidential Power

TEHRAN -- Iranian Parliament here Sunday adopted general outlines of a bill which seeks to bolster President Mohammad Khatami's executive power.

The bill received an overwhelming approval of the MPs who are fresh from the last week adoption of an electoral bill which curbs the supervisory Guardians Council from wanton disqualification of candidates.

Architects of the bill say it redefines the president's constitutional power to warn any of the highest ranking officials of the three constitutional powers whenever needed and mete out punishment in case the warning is not heeded.

They say the bill seeks to guarantee that the president's warnings on various state affairs are heeded and taken into effect.

"Unfortunately, there exists no guarantee to make the president's warnings on constitutional violations binding. The Constitution should include this guarantee," Interior Minister Abdolvahed Mousavi-Lari told reporters in September.

Opponents of the bill have criticized it, saying it was contrary to the Constitution since it interfered in other state powers and risked to give way to dictatorship.

They say the bill has led to an overlap between supervisory and executive powers in the sense that it leaves the door open for the president to interfere in supervisory issues while he is only entrusted with execution of the law.

Ironically, supporters of the bill have stressed executive powers of the president, but said that he lacks necessary tools to ensure implementation of the law.

Both the bills, before becoming full-blown laws, have to receive the blessing of the Guardians Council to confirm that they comply with the Constitution and Islamic tenets.

Khatami himself has hit back at the critics of the bills and pledged to push ahead with his demands in the face of "threats and pressures".

"The government will stay on track and will never give in to threats and pressures to quit its bid to defend people's rights and their legitimate freedom and to pave the way for better implementation of their rights to decide their own fate," he said here last month.

Speaking at an open session of the Parliament on Oct. 20, the Iranian president also turned the table on his critics who have accused that his two bills on presidential authority and the electoral law smacked of dictatorship.

"As it regards concern for a dictatorship, we should go after those apparatus and angles which have the possibility to violate the Constitution, but there exist no mechanism and means to take them into account," he said.