Over 899,000 Foreigners Visited Iran in Past Seven Months

TEHRAN -- More than 899,200 foreign visitors arriving at Iran's customs offices over the first seven months of the current Iranian year (started March 21) outnumbered those of the previous year by 13.2 percent.

According to a report released by Iran's Customs Administration here on Sunday, out of 2.6 million passengers arriving in Iran over the same period, 1.7 million were Iranians.

A boost of 8.1 percent is observed in the number of the incoming Iranian passengers compared to the similar period last year, while that of the incoming foreign passengers is 9.8 percent.

According to the report, 30 percent of the passengers arrived at Mehrabad Airport, while nine and eight percent arrived in Iran through Julfa and Bazargan customs offices.

Besides, a drop of 12.8 and 17 percent has been registered in the number of the passengers arriving at Mehrabad and Julfa customs offices compared to the preceding year, while at Bazargan customs office an eight percent boost is observed. It added, "About 2.7 million passengers leaving Iran over the same period, outnumbered that of the previous year by 23 percent."

Among the passengers leaving Iran, 1.799 were Iranians and 877,900 were foreign, IRNA reported.

"Meanwhile, the number of passengers leaving Iran through various customs offices is as follows: Mehrabad (846,500), Julfa (232,800) and Bazargan (226,300).