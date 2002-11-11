TODAY IN HISTORY

1912 -- Spanish prime minister Jose Canalejas was assassinated by anarchist gunman Manuel Pardinas, who then shot himself.

1912 -- A Search party found the remains of British explorer Captain Robert Scott and his companions after their ill-fated South Pole expedition. It was believed they had died in late March.

1918 -- Austria's first republic was proclaimed a day after the World War I Armistice and the abdication of Emperor Karl.

1919 -- Ross and Keith Smith took off on the first flight from England to Australia, flying from Hounslow near London and landing at Darwin on December 13.

1923 -- Adolf Hitler was arrested for a failed attempt to seize power on November 8 in Germany's Beer Hall putsch.

1927 -- The first automobile tunnel, the Holland Tunnel between New York City and Jersey City beneath the Hudson River, was opened. It was designed to take 1,900 cars every hour.

1947 -- Baroness Orczy, best known for her novels "The Scarlet Pimpernel and "The Elusive Pimpernel", died.

1948 -- A war crimes tribunal in Japan passed death sentences on former prime minister General Hideki Tojo and six colleagues on charges of breaching the laws and customs of war.

1970 -- A cyclone and tidal wave hit East Pakistan. At least 200,000 people died.

1974 -- South Africa was suspended from the UN General Assembly over its racial policies.

1982 -- Yuri Andropov was elected first secretary of the Soviet Communist Party following the death of Leonid Brezhnev.

1990 -- Emperor Akihito was enthroned in Japan amid a series of bomb explosions across the capital by leftist radicals.

1996 -- A Saudi Arabian jumbo jet and a Kazakh airliner collided in midair over India, killing 349 people.

1998 -- Kurdish guerrilla leader Abdullah Ocalan was arrested in Rome. Turkey immediately asked for his extradition.

1999 -- An earthquake rocked Turkey's northwest, killing at least 749 people.

1999 -- Sir Vivian Fuchs, British explorer who made the first surface crossing of the Antarctic, died aged 91.

2001 -- An American airlines Airbus-300 flight with 260 people on board crashed after taking off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, hitting nearby homes.

Everyone on the plane and five people on the ground were killed.