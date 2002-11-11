IMF to Open First Dialogue With Brazil President-Elect

SAO PAULO -- An International Monetary Fund team will arrive in Sao Paulo on Monday on a quarterly mission to review Brazil's $30 billion loan package -- opening the fund's first formal dialogue with President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Although outgoing president Fernando Henrique Cardoso and team will lead discussions with IMF-Brazil point man Jorge Marquez-Ruarte, Lula and his team will participate in talks regarding economic goals from Jan. 1, 2003, when the new government is set to take over.

The IMF will be establishing working relationships with key members of the new government's team who are likely to be leaders in the Central Bank and Finance Ministry, as Lula has yet to name his cabinet.

A revision of Brazil's primary surplus goal -- a highly watched indicator of a government's future solvency -- has been a regular topic on the market in the past week.

Lula said his team as a matter of protocol would just "be listening" in the discussions and not putting forth proposals for revisions of Brazil's loan accord goals.

"It doesn't seem appropriate that the future government to the (IMF) mission," Workers' Party, or PT government transition tea Friday.

The IMF team is expected to recommend or solicit measures from the new government to cut Brazil's public debt burden, which has expanded recently to roughly $260 billion, or about 63 percent of gross domestic product, because of a sharp depreciation of the real.

Cardoso, however, said he didn't see the occasion as a time for revision.

"We've met all the goals. There is no impetus for revision," he said while in Portugal on Sunday.

International investors, nonetheless, will be watching the meetings closely in search of signs that Brazil might raise its future primary surplus goals to pay down its debt.

Markets will also be looking for renewed commitment by the PT to push through long overdue structural reforms in such areas as public pensions and taxes to increase government revenue, according to former Central Bank foreign affairs director, Daniel Gleizer.

"This discussion is fundamental. From this, the fund will be able to better evaluate the capacity to stabilize the ratio of government debt to gross domestic product," Gleizer said.

In months leading up to the Oct. 27 presidential election, local financial markets endured near daily upheavals in investor confidence due to fears that Lula's inexperienced and once militant Leftist Party could default on the debt.

Although markets have quieted and even warmed up recently to Lula's assurances that his government would be fiscally responsible, leading economists and bankers have recommended that he focus on paring back Brazil's exposure to international investor confidence by lowering the ratio of debt to GDP.

The IMF team should spend Monday and early Tuesday meeting with representatives of the private sector in Sao Paulo. The first encounter with the governments' economic teams is set for Tuesday evening and the review of third quarter goals should take two weeks.