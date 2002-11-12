Council of Leaders Reps in Universities Criticizes Aghajari Verdict

TEHRAN - In a letter to the Judiciary, the Council of Leaders Representatives in Universities criticized Aghajari's death sentence and called it "unconventional".

Last week, a court in the western city of Hamedan, sentenced Aghajari -- a History professor at Tarbiyat-Modarres University -- to death. In the letter, a copy of which was also made available to IRNA, it says: "This sentence is so unconventional that it has raised a great many questions."

"The elevated status of thought and wisdom in the Islamic culture calls for fundamental and logical answers to any anti-Islamic articles or speeches, and academic and religious seminary scholars should reply to these insinuations and clarify matters," the letter adds.

"When we became aware of rumors regarding the content of the verdict, we sent you another letter advising you about the possible implications and the need for extra care and attention in this case," the statement adds. "But the sentence has been handed down, and although it is still in its preliminary stages, the passing of this kind of sentence makes people confused." "We hope that in the latter stages of this case, adequate and diligent care is paid to this case, so that the sentence is not upheld by a higher court without adequate and unquestionable proof." In a related development, Student Basijs of Amir Kabir University of Technology also issued an statement calling for "reconsideration of Aghajari's case and a more exhaustive and expert review."

"An exhaustive and expert analysis of Aghajari's speech in Hamedan by lawyers, jurisprudents and legal experts reveal the fact that the sentence handed down by the judge is not proportionate with the alleged crime," says part of the statement by the Bsijis of Amir Kabir University.