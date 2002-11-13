5th Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Commission to Meet in Tashkent

TASHKENT -- The fifth Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Commission will meet here by early 2003, IRNA reported.

The next meeting of Iran-Uzbekistan economic cooperation was approved at the meeting held here on Wednesday between the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ambassador to Tashkent Hossein Naraqian, and the Uzbek Deputy Minister and Head of International Economic Relations Complex Elyar Ghaniyov.

Simultaneous with the upcoming meeting, the joint seminar of Iranian and Uzbek tradesmen and a special fair on Iran's industrial equipment and production will open in Tashkent.

In the meeting between the Iranian ambassador and Uzbek deputy minister, cooperation in the field of transportation was also discussed.

Besides the visit of head of Uzbekistan National Transportation Company (UNTC) to Iran to conduct negotiations on the transit of cotton from Uzbekistan via Iran's Ambirabad Port in the current week was finalized at the meeting.

The visit of the head of UNTC at the head of an economic delegation to Tehran was recently approved in a meeting between the Iranian ambassador to Tashkent and deputy head of UNTC.