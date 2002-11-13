Italian TV Appraises Iranian Hospitality

TEHRAN -- On Saturday, November 9, in a program about the natural beauties and historical places in Iran, Italian television network said, "Iranians value their guests as well as foreign tourists."

Entitled "A Glance at Iran," the program broadcast pictures from Shiraz and added, "Iran is among the countries in which foreign tourists feel safe and comfortable. A rich culture, besides the love for the country, friendly attitude, and hospitality are among the Iranian characteristics witnessed by foreigners that say make them feel at home during their stay in Iran.

The 45-minutes program dedicated a short time to the world-known Iranian poets, Hafez and Sa'di, whose thoughts, and poems are the legacy of an ancient and invaluable civilization.

Another part of the program was about the Iranian gardens that were described as the remains of historical and architectural achievements. Historical tourist attractions such as Shiraz and Esfahan were also reviewed and introduced as "main tourist destinations for foreigners."

A few minutes walk along Shahcheragh of Shiraz, mosques, tile-work, architectural characteristics, traditional and religious ceremonies, salt lake, villages on top of mountains, tribal regions and their unique ceremonies, as well as pictures from a fire temple in Yazd, were among other magnificent parts of life in Iran that were broadcast. An interview with the Italian journalists concluded the program of "A Glance at Iran."