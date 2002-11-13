Saudi Women Face Complex Choices

RIYADH -- Saudi women eager for higher education and a window on the world have an ally at the center of power in the conservative kingdom.

After years of educational constraints, the government introduced a national education program for girls in 1960.

Earlier this year the Ministry of Education took over the supervision of girls' education after a devastating school fire killed 15 female students.

Saudi women now outstrip men as graduates of universities and other specialized colleges, making up 58 percent of a total of nearly 32,000 students in 2000.

Female students have separate facilities from their male counterparts and listen to male instructors via a closed circuit video and audio system.

**********Tough Work Environment********* Only six percent of women in the overall population are categorized as workers, many absorbed into teaching, nursing, medicine or charity work.

Although many women do not work from choice, there are also some restrictions on their participation in various professions.

For example, there are no programs to teach women engineering or law in Saudi Arabia -- unlike in other Arab countries.

Women must rely on male agents to deal with government offices and conduct many business transactions.

Tradition and culture, not Islam, support these restrictions, citing the religion's support for women's rights both at home and at work.

Islam assures women sole control of their inheritance and grants them property rights. The holy book, the Qoran, ensured women economic and social rights long before western women attained them.

**********Jobs an Issue********** The issue of allowing more access to jobs for women is soon overwhelmed in any discussion of unemployment in the kingdom by the growing pressure to find jobs for Saudi males.

The onus on men to work rather than women is high where unemployment among men is conservatively estimated at 12 percent and set to grow.

The average age for the 16.2 million Saudis in the kingdom in 2000 was 16, making the issue of job creation all the more pressing in the short to medium term.

This also makes the drive to replace the five to six million resident foreigners with Saudis a hot topic in the kingdom and has prompted the government to take steps to restrict work visas and announce it will impose income tax on non-Saudis.

"Nursing, that's really where there are jobs for Saudi women in our hospitals to replace the expatriates," she said, adding that one of the achievement prizes endowed by Princess Al-Jouhara was promoting good competition in nursing courses.