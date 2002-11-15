Iran Welcomes Baghdad's Decision as Blix Sets Off to Launch Iraq Test

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday hailed neighboring Iraq's unconditional acceptance of United Nations Resolution 1441 on Baghdad's disarmament, saying the move was a welcome aid to reducing regional tensions.

"The Iraqi government's decision is a positive step towards reducing tensions in the region and in the world, and the Islamic Republic of Iran fully welcomes this decision," government spokesman Abdollah Ramezanzadeh told AFP.

He added that Iran had "advised Iraq to listen to the advice of the international community and cooperate" with the UN.

"We are happy that Iraq has listened to this advice," he said.

UN weapons chief Hans Blix was also to set off Friday for Iraq, via France and Cyprus, in a first test of Baghdad's new readiness to cooperate with tough disarmament terms, as U.S. skeptics kept up their war rhetoric.

He and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Mohamed Elbaradei were due in Baghdad on Monday with an advance team of 24 to kick off the process to check if Iraq's nuclear, biological and chemical weapons programs are over.

Blix, chairman of the United Nations Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission (UNMOVIC), was first to meet Saturday with French Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin in Paris.

The UN team is to arrive at its Cyprus staging post on Sunday and fly to Baghdad the following morning, in order to reopen offices to prepare for inspections of suspect sites, IAEA spokesman Mark Gwozdecky said in Vienna.

Ten members of the team are from the IAEA, which believed it had dismantled Iraq's nuclear program by 1998, and 14 from UNMOVIC, which oversees chemical and biological weapons, as well as missiles.

Most are logistics experts and technicians to install secure communications and satellite equipment and set up labs.

They are from Australia, Austria, Britain, Canada, China, Egypt, France, India, Ireland, Lebanon, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa and the United States.

Blix and Elbaradei expect to meet with senior Iraqi government officials to tie up what Blix called "some loose ends" in the practical arrangements for inspections.

The first full team of weapons inspectors, under Australian defense official Bill Jolley, will arrive in Iraq on November 25, according to Australian officials.

Iraq's ruling Baath Party Friday said the inspectors must show they can resist the anticipated U.S. interference in their work.

"The inspectors ... must resist American meddling," party daily ***Ath-Thawra*** said.

Baghdad said Wednesday it had unconditionally accepted UN Security Council Resolution 1441, paving the way for inspectors to return for the first time in four years.

It now has until December 8 to give a full accounting of its alleged weapons programs or face possible retaliation.

Iraq insists it no longer has mass destruction weapons and says its acceptance of Resolution 1441 will prove that, making it incumbent on the Security Council to lift sanctions in force since its 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

U.S. officials remain skeptical about whether Iraq will comply with the UN resolution, and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld returned to the theme of war, saying it would be short if it happened.

"The idea that it is going to be a long, long, long battle is belied by what happened in '91," he said, recalling the four-day ground offensive that routed Iraqi troops from Kuwait.

The U.S. military is vastly more powerful than a decade ago, while Iraq's capabilities have declined, Rumsfeld noted. "I can't tell you if the use of force in Iraq today would last five days, or five weeks or five months, but it certainly isn't going to last any longer than that. And it certainly won't be a World War III."

The U.S. administration, which has vowed to lead a coalition to disarm Iraq if Baghdad does not do so voluntarily, has not said specifically what could precipitate military action.

Washington and the international community intend to "keep the pressure" on because it is the "only thing Iraqis will respond to," U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell said in Canada.

"If the Iraqis do not cooperate, do not comply, do not work with the inspectors, do not take this opportunity to get rid of their weapons of mass destruction, then there will be consequences," he warned.

"Those consequences will involve the use of military force to disarm them (with a view) to changing the regime," Powell said, repeating that Washington was ready to lead a coalition to disarm Iraq if the UN was unwilling to act. "He will be disarmed, one way or the other."

For his part, French President Jacques Chirac said Iraq must demonstrate complete cooperation with UN demands.

"It is important now that Iraq adheres strictly to its obligations and demonstrates its full and entire cooperation with the United Nations," he said. "This is what the international community unanimously expects of it."

But a senior Russian official warned that the Security Council alone is qualified to decide on what to do if difficulties arise during the inspections. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Fedotov said in Moscow that "any difficulties in their work should be reported to the Security Council, and its members are the only ones who should make decisions." He stressed that the resolution, approved unanimously by the 15-member Security Council last Friday, "does not provide for the automatic use of force against Baghdad."

"Any actions bypassing the UN Security Council should be regarded as a violation of international law," he told the ITAR-TASS news agency.

Elbaradei, in a speech in Washington to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, set out five key factors needed for successful inspections.

These were: immediate and unfettered access to all locations and sites in Iraq; ready access to all sources of information; unified and unequivocal support from the UN Security Council; active cooperation from Iraq; and an inspection process free from outside interference.