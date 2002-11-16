Majlis to Start Final Debate on Public Use of Satellite

TEHRAN -- The Majlis will give urgent reading to a bill to compile regulations for public use of satellite equipment in Iran in its open sessions this week, IRNA reported.

If adopted, the bill will remove the ban on satellite dishes and receivers in the country, and people will be allowed to use the equipment under certain restrictions.

The bill, in eight articles, commissions a joint committee to draw up the regulations within three months.

The committee, chaired by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, comprises representatives from the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Post, Telegraph and Telephone, and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The committee will be then tasked to determine the satellite channels that meet the requirements of the approved regulations to be used by the public.