Police Seize 55 Kgs of Narcotics in Hamedan Province

HAMEDAN -- A police official in Hamedan province Colonel Mehdi Zeinali said here on Saturday that over 55 kgs of opium have been seized in the province, IRNA reported.

He said that the haul was seized in an undercover operation by the police, adding the trafficker was selling off the drugs in one kg bags or in higher weights.

A case has been lodged with the Justice Department in Hamedan province following the completion of police investigations, he said.

Iran lies on an international drugs trade route, which originates from Afghanistan and Pakistan and stretches as far as the Persian Gulf Arab states, Europe and beyond.

More than 3,100 members of Iranian armed forces have been killed in cross-border clashes with drug traffickers during disorder in neighboring Afghanistan in the past 20 years.

According to official estimates, Iran's anti-drug campaign costs the country US dlrs 800 million each year.

Iran accounts for 80 percent of the opium and 90 percent of the morphine intercepted worldwide, according to the International Narcotics Control Board.

An official said recently that the Iranian police had seized 112 tons of illegal drugs and arrested 306,000 people on drug-related charges during the last Iranian year which ended on March 20.