Oil Price Ticks Higher in Cautious Trading

NEW YORK -- The price of oil climbed slightly Friday as the threat of war in Iraq loomed on the horizon, keeping traders on edge despite signs of abundant supply and thin demand, traders said.

"The market is up and down awaiting the reaction of the U.S. government on Iraq," said Fadel Gheit, analyst at Fahnestock and Company.

"A lot of people think there will be a war whether in a month or two or three but since it doesn't seem imminent, the market has calmed down," Gheit said.

New York Reference Light Sweet crude December-dated futures rose 22 cents to 25.51 dollars, AFP reported.

In London, benchmark Brent North Sea crude oil for January delivery rose to 23.38 dollars from 23.00 at the close of trading on Thursday.

"I don't think many people are going to want to be too exposed to the downside over the weekend," said ABN AMRO trader Mark Keenan. "The market is cautious and I wouldn't be surprised if we do get something out of the Middle East in one form or another and people are not happy with having any short positions into the weekend."

A short position is when traders sell oil they do not own in the hope of buying it later at a lower price.

Oil prices fell to eight-month lows in Europe this week following Iraq's decision to readmit UN weapons inspectors, a move that calmed concerns that an attack on Baghdad might lead to stoppages to Middle East oil supplies.

UN Weapons Chief Hans Blix was to set off Friday for Baghdad via France and Cyprus in a first test of Iraq's new readiness to cooperate with stringent disarmament terms as us skeptics kept up a war rhetoric.

Blix and his team of specialists are due to arrive in Baghdad on Monday. He said the team expects to carry out its first inspection on November 27.

The next deadline facing the regime of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein is December 8, when it must make a full, accurate and up-to-date declaration of its programs to develop chemical, biological and nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Gheit said the Iraqi face-off was the only thing keeping prices from tumbling.

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, the country's emergency stockpile, rose to 592 million barrels, the highest in its 25-year-history, the Department of Energy said in a statement.

"At a time when America's energy security is one of its highest national priorities, this milestone is especially timely," said Energy Secretary Spencer Abraham. "Every barrel of oil in the strategic petroleum reserve provides added energy insurance that helps protect Americans against emergency oil disruptions."

George W. Bush has said he aims to fill the reserve to its maximum capacity of 700 million barrels.