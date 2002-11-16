India, Afghanistan to Finalize Bilateral Trading Arrangement

NEW DELHI -- In a path-breaking move to give a major impetus to economic cooperation, India and Afghanistan will hold discussions this week on finalization of a bilateral preferential trading arrangement during the visit of Afghan Commerce Minister Sayed Mustafa Kazmi.

According to a press release of India's Ministry of External Affairs, a copy of which is received by IRNA on Saturday, Kazmi who is arriving here today on a five-day trip will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation.

During the visit of Kazmi, issues relating to bilateral cooperation in general and promotion of bilateral trade and commerce in particular would be discussed which include discussions on the finalization of a bilateral Preferential Trading Arrangement between India and Afghanistan.

The visit would also be a follow up on the issues arising out of 'Made in India' show that was held in Kabul on September 26.

During the visit, Kazmi would also be meeting his counterpart, Arun Shourie, and External Affairs Minister Yashwant Sinha.

Kazmi would also be visiting Bangalore and the Indian International Trade Fair, currently underway in Delhi.

Kazmi's visit marks an important step in continuing expansion and strengthening of India-Afghanistan relations.

In another development, Afghanistan Government has decided to send fresh batches for training in road safety. Delhi Police Commissioner R. S. Gupta said at the inauguration of the 'Road Safety Exhibition-2002' here on Friday that, "the Afghanistan government was impressed by the performance of the 32 police officers trained by Delhi Police and has decided to send fresh batches."

The training program would be for road safety and traffic management, Gupta said.