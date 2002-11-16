India Plans to Meet 50 Percent of Oil Demand Indigenously

NEW DELHI -- India is aiming to increase its self- sufficiency in crude oil from the present 30 percent to 50 percent over the next five years by tapping unexplored sedimentary basins and acquiring oil equity abroad. Petroleum Minister Ram Naik, as quoted by the Indian press on Saturday, said: "Our target is to achieve at least 50 percent self-sufficiency in our energy needs during the next five years and I am confident that with the impetus to the exploration program and acquisition of equity oil abroad, we would be able to meet these targets."

Naik said that about 78 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products were imported during 2001-'02 at a cost of over Rs 780 billion, reporting IRNA.

"Indigenous crude production, which accounted for 8 percent of the demand during the 1980s, now caters to 30 percent of the just over 100 million tons of domestic demand," he said, adding that the government had awarded 47 blocks in the first two rounds of new exploration licensing policy.

India's oil and gas discoveries had already been made in one block on the West Coast and two blocks in deep waters on the East Coast, he said.

ONGC Videsh Ltd's (OVL) acquisition of a 20 percent stake in the Sakhalin oil fields in Russia, at a cost of Rs 85 billion, would give India 4-8 million tons of crude oil from 2005, while its 25 percent stake in Sudan would give it 3 million tons immediately.