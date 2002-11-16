Afghans Can't Ignore Solemn Treaty Obligations

In a meeting with Iranian delegates in Kandahar, Afghanistan's Housing and Urban Planning Minister Yousef Pashtun expressed surprise over the disruption of Hirmand River's waters into Iran and said that according to a cabinet decision, the waters of the Hirmand River should flow to Iran uninterrupted for at least sixty days. He also said that the interruption in the flow of water to Iran is "puzzling" to him.

An Iranian delegation headed by Iran's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mohammad-Ebrahim Taheri, entered Afghanistan via Baluchestan on Thursday to study the Hirmand River's water situation.

For a long time Iranian farmers have been deprived of the Hirmand River's water either due to decisions by the locals to stop its flow to Iran, or earlier, due to the decision of the Taleban government.

Iranian officials have even announced that they are ready to supply water to Zaranj, the provincial capital of Neemroze Province, through pipelines, if only some 60 million cubic meters of the river's water are supplied to Iran.

In a meeting with Pashtun, an Iranian official from Sistan-Baluchestan, Danial Molaei, told the Afghan housing minister that Iranians expected the river water to flow into Iran for at least few months, but unfortunately, the water was cut off very prematurely.

Our Afghan brothers must bear in mind that the Province of Sistan-Baluchestan has been hit by severe drought for five consecutive years.

Unfortunately, but not unexpectedly, during the drought years the Taleban totally deprived Iran of the river's water, while Iran was host to millions of Afghan refugees and still hosts millions.

Therefore, it is quite surprising that some Afghan officials respond in this manner to Iran's hospitality in accommodating millions of their compatriots, which continued even under Iraqi-imposed war conditions.

We hope that the Iranian delegation will return with good news for Iranian farmers and put an end to their extreme hardship resulting mainly from unfair policy and behavior of a neighboring country which seems unwilling to abide by solemn treaty obligations.