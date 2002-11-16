Azeri Economic Prospects Prove Failure to Multinational Corporations

After several international oil corporations withdrew from projects to develop oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan Republic, the German company Wintershall AG recently announced it would soon close its representation office in Baku, too. This will put an end to Wintershall's participation in the Lenkoran-Talysh-Deniz oil consortium, the largest German investment commitment in Azerbaijan to date. The Azeri economy is already in the red, but what has promoted the dilemma? The Baku-based daily ***Express**** on Friday reported that the closure of Wintershall's office in Baku showed the complete mistrust of German enterprises in the Azeri oil industry. Still, the report runs contradictory to recent remarks by the German ambassador to Azerbaijan in his meetings with Azeri officials, who described an abundance of German cars in the country as manifesting satisfactory and constructive Berlin-Baku relations.

However, analysts reject the idea that Western corporations, including German companies, will decrease their presence in Azerbaijan's economy simply because of the lack of oil and gas resources there. Since 1998, dozens of multinational oil corporations have withdrawn from Azerbaijan's oil projects. The lack of energy resources in the Karabakh, Abseron and several other oil fields has prompted international oil corporations to discontinue their projects in the country and close their offices in Baku, or to change their course of activity from oil projects.

This shows that the Azeri government has disseminated false data in the international community with the help of the Western media.

However, Baku needs to increase its annual production of crude oil to as high as 50 million tons to support oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route. Therefore, economic analysts believe the withdrawal of multinational oil corporations, including Wintershall, from Azerbaijan's oil development projects has dealt a heavy blow to U.S. hegemonic policies in the Caucasus as well Baku's economic development programs.