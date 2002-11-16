Azeri Economic Prospects Prove Failure to Multinational Corporations
However, analysts reject the idea that Western corporations, including German companies, will decrease their presence in Azerbaijan's economy simply because of the lack of oil and gas resources there. Since 1998, dozens of multinational oil corporations have withdrawn from Azerbaijan's oil projects. The lack of energy resources in the Karabakh, Abseron and several other oil fields has prompted international oil corporations to discontinue their projects in the country and close their offices in Baku, or to change their course of activity from oil projects.
This shows that the Azeri government has disseminated false data in the international community with the help of the Western media.
However, Baku needs to increase its annual production of crude oil to as high as 50 million tons to support oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route. Therefore, economic analysts believe the withdrawal of multinational oil corporations, including Wintershall, from Azerbaijan's oil development projects has dealt a heavy blow to U.S. hegemonic policies in the Caucasus as well Baku's economic development programs.