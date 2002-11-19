Rising Number of Addicts, 'Worrisome'

TEHRAN -- The number of people addicted to illicit drugs in our country is worrisome, the Managing Director of Welfare Organization, Mohammadreza Rah-Chamani said, adding that about 5 percent of the population over the age of 15 is addicted to illegal drugs.

Rah-Chamani said in a television interview, "The growth rate in the number of addicted is 1.5 times the population rate growth and is cause for great concern," Rah-Chamani said in a television interview recently.

He said drug addiction is a factor in and a prelude to many social maladies, adding that one of the problems affecting most street children and runaway girls is addiction. Studies show that the reason for some 30 to 50 percent of social disorders can be found in drug addiction.

Rah-Chamani went on to say that one of the factors contributing to the increasing level of drug addiction is the easy availability of opium in our country. Iran's geographical position and its long borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan (known as major drug-producing countries) lead to high levels of illegal drug supplies in Iran, he said.

"Hopelessness among the youth, unemployment, divorce, social disorders, shortage of entertainment facilities, various stresses and pressures, immigration, addicted parents, and illiteracy are the chief factors in rising addiction rates," he said.