Credit Worth $2m Allocated to Dam Construction Project

KHORRAMABAD, Lorestan Prov. -- Two million dollars has been diverted from forex reserve fund for the full implementation of Marouk Dam project in western Province of Lorestan.

Director General of Water Affairs Department in Lorestan Province Mohammad-Taqi Tavakkoli told IRNA that the credit would be spent on purchase of pipelines and new junctions to replace 4,200 oil pipelines.

Tavakkoli said executive operations on Marouk Dam and three more dams are underway in Lorestan with 15 percent physical progress.

Studies are underway on 13 other dams in the province for harnessing 600 million cubic meters of surface water in the region.

Based on statistics available, 13.5 billion cubic meters of surface waters are wasted in the province a year.