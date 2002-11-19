Iran Consumes One Third More Energy Than World Average

TEHRAN -- Deputy Head of Iran's Energy Productivity Organization for Planning Affairs Majid Saffarinia said here on Tuesday that Iran consumes one third more energy than the world average standard.

Addressing a nationwide conference entitled 'Management of Energy Consumption in Buildings', he said that the energy consumption in Iran is twice as many as that of other states.

"Standardization of appliances used inside buildings is currently under assessment and some laboratories have been set up at the Housing Ministry to this effect, where measures are taken to standardize the building materials," he added.

He said that using double glazing windows, insulation of the buildings, brick and cement are among the steps taken to this end.

According to him, no standard was required so far for constructing buildings.

Saffarinia referred to the recent `energy consumption law' draft presented to Majlis by the cabinet.

He added that once the draft is ratified, in the Fourth Economic Development Plan, the energy analysis will be added to other duties of municipalities.

An 11 percent drop in the energy consumption was realized as a result of the training provided to this effect last year, which was equivalent to $13 million in hard currency savings and that of crude oil by 66,331 tons.

According to him, the above figures were obtained in a survey conducted at 40 plants whose experts had undergone training.

"Meanwhile, by making the refrigerator manufacturing plants comply with the requirement for the energy saving sticker a saving of 225,570 MWs has been materialized," he added.

He predicted that the energy consumption standard would be applied to 20 types of electrical appliances by late March 2005.

The one-day conference attended by 150 specialized members of Iran's Productivity Organization was held at Isfahan Regional Power Company's assembly hall.