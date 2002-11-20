TEHRAN -- Majlis on Wednesday passed an amendment to the bill on city council elections approving registration fees as high as one million rials for candidates running for city council seats.

The lawmakers passed the amendment to satisfy concerns expressed by the Guardian Council that had returned the bill to Majlis citing inconsistencies with Sharia law and the Constitution.

If the bill becomes law, it would require that after the final results of elections are announced all registration fees by candidates garnering over two percent of the votes be returned to them.

Fees collected from candidates with less than two percent of the vote will then be used by the Ministry of the Interior to help cover election costs.