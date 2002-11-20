TEHRAN -- Passengers and the crew of an Iranian Boeing 747 airliner had a restless flight when the plane had to fly on some thirty minutes over the Persian Gulf after developing technical problems over a loose flap wing, the press reported here on Wedn esday.

The Persian-language daily "Iran" reported that the plane, which left Tehran's Mehrabad Airport at 07:30 A.M. for the southern Port of Assaluyeh was about to land after an 80-minute flight when a strong explosion had the flap on the left wing swinging.

The accident disrupted the plane's navigation system, and caused the steering wheel to get locked. The damage also triggered turbulence in the plane, which had some 162 passengers on board.

Unable to steer the aircraft, the pilot had to continue the flight over the Persian Gulf for some 30 minutes before he managed to bring the plane under control. He had to make a sharp turn to direct the plane toward Assaluyeh, IRNA reported.

Still, the brakes had also broken down. But the pilot was finally able to use the damaged braking system to stall on the runway. No casualties were reported.

thr 051 iran-plane-accident /gnr/ iranian plane develops technical fault over persian gulf tehran, nov 20, irna -- passengers and the crew of an iranian boeing 747 airliner had a restless flight when the plane had to fly on some thirty minutes over the persian gulf after developing technical problems over a loose flap wing, the press reported here on wednesday.

the persian-language daily 'iran' reported that the plane, which left tehran's mehrabad airport at 07:30 a.m. for the southern port of assaluyeh was about to land after an 80-minute flight when a strong explosion left the flap on the left wing swinging.

the accident disrupted the plane's navigation system, and left the steering wheel locked. the damage also triggered turbulence in the plane which had some 162 passengers on board.

unable to steer the aircraft, the pilot had to continue the flight over the persian gulf for some 30 minutes before he managed to bring the plane under control. he had to make a sharp turn to direct the plane toward assaluyeh.

still, the brakes had also broken down. but the pilot was finally able to use the damaged braking system to stall on the runway.