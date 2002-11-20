TEHRAN -- After the ratification of the U.S. and British proposed resolution on Iraqi disarmament at the United Nations Security Council -- Resolution 1441 - -Arab countries are now faced with even greater challenges.

It seems that Syria -- as the only Arab country that currently occupies a seat at the Security Council - which also voted in favor of the resolution, feels more responsibility in meeting the challenge.

As a result, it has increased its diplomatic efforts so that in cooperation with other Arab countries it can bring the crisis to a peaceful end.

The challenge faced by Arabs, experts say, is that on one hand the U.S. is looking for a chance to take advantage of the slightest Iraqi hindrance in the way of the international investigative mission and the implementation of Resolution 1441 as a pretext for attacking Iraq; and on the other Iraq should be controlled in a way to eliminate any chance for such U.S. pretexts.

By employing their international relations, particularly using the Syrian presence in the Security Council, Arabs are determined to play their role. The very same situation has led Syria to play the focal and key role even in the face of a possible U.S. attack on Iraq.

The main point regarding the Syrian 'yes' vote on Resolution 1441 is the fact that an abstention by Syria, would have weakened its stance in the international arena and even in the Arab world.

By considering the international political equations, as Iraq did in accepting the Resolution 1441, Syria decided to vote in favor of the resolution.

However, simultaneous with international investigators' entry into Iraq after a four-year hiatus, the Syrian leadership has intensified its political activities by high level visits to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and hosting the Egyptian president.

In unexpected hours-long trips to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called on the two countries' leaders, and on Monday evening hosted his Egyptian counterpart, Hosni Mubarak, in Damascus.

Damascus will also be the venue for hosting the foreign ministers of Arab countries which are members of the Arabs' Peace Initiative Follow-Up Committee and the Arab League secretary general.

Also, on the occasion of Mubarak's visit to Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Monday issued an statement announcing that the visit is part of continuing efforts which started with Assad's trips to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and holding sessions of the Arabs' Peace Initiative Follow- Up Committee.

This indicates that Syrians' ceaseless endeavors to revive solidarity among Arab countries, mobilize Arabic institutions and circles, and help their economic development in order to counter challenges faced by the Arab countries as a whole continues unabated. In addition to the Iraqi crisis, there is what the Syrian Foreign Ministry called as "another challenge facing the Arab countries. Continuing Israeli crimes against the innocent Palestinians given the rightist extremist Zionists' domination over the regime in Tel Aviv." But, under the current critical situations in the Middle East, what good the Syrian talks with the Persian Gulf countries that enjoy strategic ties with the U.S. and have allocated their military bases to it, can achieve? In this regard, a Syrian writer and analyst, sha'ban Aboudi, says, "After the Security Council Resolution 1441 and simultaneous with the international weapons inspectors team's entry to Iraq, Syrian regional political activities at the presidential and foreign ministry levels are indicative of the "tired" Syrian foreign policy attention to the Iraqi issue."

"Bashar al-Assad's trips to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and other Arab states and hosting the Egyptian president and Arab foreign ministers show the Syria's special stance on the Iraqi crisis and, at the same time, are an emphasis on the fact that without other Arab countries' help Damascus can not play an effective role," He explained.

Aboud is of the opinion that exchanges of views with countries like Egypt, and in particular Saudi Arabia, which occupies a special position in the Arab world and Islamic world are necessary for Syria. Syrians have not forgotten that the Iraqi crisis' fire is still blazing.

The Syrian analyst adds that bearing in mind the recent boost in relations between Saudi Arabia and other countries interested in the Iraqi issue and Iraq, Syria has directed its attention toward Riyadh.

U.S. policies toward Syria and Saudi Arabia after the September 11 events are known to all, and might in the future involve other regional countries including Egypt as well.

According to Sha'ban Aboud, Mubarak's unexpected visit to Damascus shows that during the Bashar al-Assad's trips to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia over the Iraqi issue, important developments -- especially with respect to the three countries' stances -- have taken place. "By voting in favor of the resolution, Syria as the Arab countries' representative in the Security Council, has declared the Arab countries' support for the resolution. So, it is to the benefit of all to have the UN weapons inspectors team's mission end successfully and keep Iraq away from military attack, even if they have to increase their pressure against the Iraqi government."

"Now Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Syria face the same but difficult situation which is not limited to the Iraqi issue alone.

"Damascus, Cairo and Riyadh cannot overlook the threats emanating from an extremist regime in Israel; a regime that seeks to take advantage of any U.S. military intervention in Iraq in order to find an exit route from the "Intifada" dilemma, which in turn will undoubtedly lead to more turmoil and chaos in the Middle East.