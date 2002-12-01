Influenza is a common ailment caused by different kinds of viruses. It is a highly infectious disease and spreads very rapidly from one person to another. When a large number of people in the same area are affected, it is called an epidemic of influenza. Do you know what causes influenza? Influenza is caused by three types of viruses, categorized as groups A, B, and C. These groups also have some subgroups. Influenza of 'A' group virus tends to reappear in cycles of two or three years and influenza of 'B' in cycles of four to five years.

Influenza may affect individuals of all ages and is generally more frequent during the colder months of the year. The infection is transmitted from one person to another through coughing and sneezing. The influenza virus settles in the lining of nose and throat. It causes sneezing, coughing, and sore throat. It causes fever, sudden chills, and headache. Often the patient has pain in the body. He feels quite weak. In most cases, influenza lasts from three days to one week.

Mortality is usually low and the death of those who die is caused by other complications such as pneumonia etc.

Some kinds of influenza are very mild, while some may be even fatal. The 'Spanish Flu' epidemic after World War I killed more people than the war itself did. Fortunately there has not been a recurrence of such epidemic.

There is no specific treatment for influenza. It subsides on its own after a few days. However, drugs such as aspirin and codeine sulfate are used to relieve discomfort and control the fever. It is possible to prepare vaccines to develop immunity against viral diseases. But since there are many kinds of influenza it is difficult to prepare vaccines against all of them. If there appears to be a danger of an epidemic, a vaccine against a particular kind of influenza can be prepared. In such a case millions of doses would have to be prepared. People who are usually susceptible to influenza and of weak constitution may develop serious complications in case of infection.

Normally it is not a serious disease and one should not worry much about it.