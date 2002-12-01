UK Students Feel Let Down

FALMER, England -- A few miles north of Brighton, on the leafy, modern campus of the University of Sussex, one debate overshadows all others.

Nothing of world importance, like the wisdom of going to war with Iraq or the ethics of capitalism -- this is closer to home and could hit each one of the students personally.

Talk at Sussex, and at most other British universities, is of student debt and the government's plans to raise fees.

Students huddle in groups on the paved campus square and discuss what some observers say is an issue that could seriously jeopardize the standing of Prime Minister Tony Blair by alienating the middle classes he has done so much to court.

Sussex undergraduates would not hesitate to revolt against Blair's center-left Labor government if it dragged them into more debt, said 21-year-old alice black. "Tony Blair is someone it is quite easy to have a pop at," she said, "but he seems to be knocking down the (Labor) principles one at a time and education seems to be the latest one that is going down the pan."

Blair's government is due in January to publish a review of higher education funding and one option is to scrap limits on how much a college can charge for teaching. That would mean students, not the taxpayer, coming up with the cash for degrees.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) Gordon Brown opted to hike government borrowing sharply last week as he ripped up his previous economic forecasts, blaming the state of the world economy.

Thousands of lay-offs in the city of London and depressed company earnings have hit tax revenues hard this year, raising doubts whether sharp rises in government spending on schools and hospitals could continue.

--- Election Pledge --- The British press have been quick to remind labor of its last election pledge not to allow "top-up" fees for higher education. But the party would be free to deregulate funding if reelected in 2006.

Getting reelected might not be quite so easy, however, according to students on the windy campus near the village of Falmer.

They said labor let them down when it introduced basic fees in 1998, the same year Blair's party scrapped grants, forcing students to survive on government loans.

"When you get your loan, your first deposit goes on your rent and then you have still got to pay your fees," said international relations student Camilo Clarkson. "It's ridiculous, it's an appalling system."

Clarkson, wearing a black coat and a "don't attack Iraq" badge, said labor had lost its roots and no longer provided an alternative to the right-wing Conservative Party that dominated his youth. "They don't come across to me as wanting to care at all or as having any notions of responsibility towards health, education and housing," he said. "Those are the three areas I really thought labor would bring a change of attitude into." ----------------------