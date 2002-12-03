Larijani Criticizes 'Weak' Foreign Policy

TEHRAN -- A prominent official in the Judiciary has hit out at the country's foreign policy and said opportunities had been missed for ties to be restored with Washington, newspapers reported Tuesday.

"We should have plans in our foreign policy and execute our plans bravely. I believe that we should take risks over Iraq and the Persian Gulf," Mohammad-Javad Larijani, deputy chief of the Judiciary's International Affairs Department,said, without elaborating.

Larijani did not single out current Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi in his criticism, saying that policy weaknesses were also present during the tenure of Ali Akbar Velayati, the former long-serving foreign minister.

"The inability to take risks in our foreign policy does not belong only to Kharrazi: This has existed since Velayati's time," he said.