Ayatollah Jannati Calls For Strong Unity Between Universities and Theological Schools

TEHRAN -- Substitute Leader of the Tehran Friday prayers Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati blasted those internal and foreign agents who are after creating tension and trouble in the Islamic society of Iran.

Addressing thousands of worshipers gathered at the Tehran University campus for the weekly congregational prayers, Ayatollah Jannati said in an Islamic society the universities and the theological schools are interconnected.

Jannati who is Secretary of the Guardian Council said in Iran the university students and the clergy are well united, IRNA reported.

However, there are a small number of students and academics who have not enjoyed the lofty instructions and values of Islam and that is why they spark trouble and tensions at times in the campus circles, Jannati said.

This small crowd of students are making hue and cry and outrage the Islamic sanctities and the Iranian Muslim people, he said while referring to the recently held students protests in Tehran and some provinces.

The university officials have to deal with the trouble-making" students before the country authorities think of dealing with them, he noted.

Jannati said the foreigners are after creating a false atmosphere in the country to contribute to tensions in the country but the agents of enemy have acknowledged to the offenses and to their links with the foreign elements and the enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Jannati further thanked the Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Ahmad Masjed-Jamei for having asked fingerprinting the American journalists entering Iran.

Journalists from the United States visiting Iran are set to be fingerprinted on entry in a tit-for-tat response to harsh new U.S. immigration checks against Iranians travelling to that country.

The measure followed a letter by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and only includes American journalists, Iran's Culture Ministry said adding that it had called for the measure in the light of the recent insults by US government officials toward Iranian nationals.

The ministry had demanded that U.S. journalists fill in lengthy forms providing full personal details and contact numbers so they can be constantly reached when in the Islamic Republic.

The United States has also recently refused visas to award-winning movie directors Abbas Kiarostami and Bahman Qobadi, even though the pair had been invited to attend film festivals.

Ayatollah Jannati further blasted the United States for pursuing the bullying tactics in the Middle East region and called on the Iranian people to get vigilant vis-a-vis the enemies policies.

He stressed that the Iranian people remain committed to the directives given by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and would make no compromise with the U.S. leaders.

He vociferated against "some American agents who have infiltrated into the Iranian society and are encouraging resumption of talks with the United States".

He called on the Iranian nation to get more united to neutralize the ploys hatched by the U.S. officials against Iran and Islam.

The U.S. is hatching ploy to launch attacks against Islam under the pretext of fighting terrorism, he said adding that it is in line with the same inhuman policy that the United States plans to assault Iraq.

He condemned the U.S. expansionist policies and bullying tactics toward the Middle East region and said the U.S. rhetoric revealed the U.S. tyrannical nature and bullying tactics.

The enemies have targeted Islam as their schemes in the Occupied Lands of Palestine have failed, he noted.