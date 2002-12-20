IWF Head Meets Khuzestan Governor General

TEHRAN -- President of Iran's Wrestling Federation (IWF) Mohammad-Reza Taleqani met Khuzestan Province Governor General Fat'hollah Moin Thursday.

Voicing support for the newly-appointed Taleqani, Moin said he would cooperate by all means to help promote wrestling in Khuzestan Province.

Taleqani also voiced his appreciation to Khuzestan Wrestling Board for its efforts promising the governor general that he would pave the way for holding a big tournament in the province and dispatching the Khuzestani side to an international event in the future.

IWF supremo was in Ahvaz, capital of Khuzestan Province, to watch the country's youth Greco-Roman wrestling bouts that ended on December 19, IRNA reported.

Khuzestan Greco-Roman wrestling team, Niroo-ye Ahvaz, retained the country's youth title for the second consecutive year, winning 64 points.

Mazandaran finished runner-up with 51 points and the third title went to Tehran, collecting 40 points.