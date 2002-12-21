Azeri Deputy PM Lauds Iran's Humanitarian Aid to Displaced Azeris

BAKU -- Iran was the first country to help Azeri displaced people in the course of Karabakh conflict in 1993, Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hassanov said on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA at the threshold of his visit to Iran, he said that Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRCS) extended humanitarian assistance to the Azeri displaced people escaping from conflict in Karabakh.

He also appreciated the assistance the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee has extended to Azeri war displaced people in the past nine years.

Hassanov said that Azerbaijan is keen on sharing experience with Iran on delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need adding that he would discuss the issue with Iranian officials during his stay in Tehran.

He said that Azerbaijan has had excellent relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran since its independence ten years ago.

The Azeri deputy prime minister said that Iran is Azerbaijan's powerful neighbor adding that the visit paid by Azeri President Heydar Aliyev was a turning point in Tehran-Baku relations.

Karabakh conflict led to deaths of thousands of people and to the displacement of one million Azeris. Armenia is currently holding Karabakh, which constitutes 20 percent of Azeri territory.